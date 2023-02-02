Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EDV

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (Symbol: EDV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $93.64, changing hands as high as $94.00 per share. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EDV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EDV's low point in its 52 week range is $73.68 per share, with $132.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $93.28.

