Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ECVT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ecovyst Inc (Symbol: ECVT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.56, changing hands as high as $10.65 per share. Ecovyst Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ECVT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ECVT's low point in its 52 week range is $9.12 per share, with $17.2899 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.44.

