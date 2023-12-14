Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ECPG

In trading on Thursday, shares of Encore Capital Group Inc (Symbol: ECPG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.65, changing hands as high as $49.39 per share. Encore Capital Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ECPG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ECPG's low point in its 52 week range is $34.74 per share, with $58.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.92.

