Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ECHO

In trading on Thursday, shares of Echo Global Logistics Inc (Symbol: ECHO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.97, changing hands as high as $22.73 per share. Echo Global Logistics Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ECHO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Echo Global Logistics Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, ECHO's low point in its 52 week range is $18.50 per share, with $25.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.58.

