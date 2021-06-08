Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EBIX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ebix Inc (Symbol: EBIX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.69, changing hands as high as $32.96 per share. Ebix Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EBIX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EBIX's low point in its 52 week range is $17.83 per share, with $64.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.67.

