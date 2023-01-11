Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EBAY

In trading on Wednesday, shares of eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.19, changing hands as high as $46.41 per share. eBay Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EBAY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EBAY's low point in its 52 week range is $35.92 per share, with $66.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.17. The EBAY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.