Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EAF

In trading on Friday, shares of GrafTech International Ltd (Symbol: EAF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.59, changing hands as high as $12.21 per share. GrafTech International Ltd shares are currently trading up about 9.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EAF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EAF's low point in its 52 week range is $6.61 per share, with $14.165 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.32.

