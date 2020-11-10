Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EAF

In trading on Tuesday, shares of GrafTech International Ltd (Symbol: EAF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.58, changing hands as high as $7.82 per share. GrafTech International Ltd shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EAF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EAF's low point in its 52 week range is $5.56 per share, with $14.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.71.

