Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EA

In trading on Friday, shares of Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $122.22, changing hands as high as $123.00 per share. Electronic Arts, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EA's low point in its 52 week range is $85.69 per share, with $147.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $122.10. The EA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

