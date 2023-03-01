Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DY

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (Symbol: DY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $98.02, changing hands as high as $104.46 per share. Dycom Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 21.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DY's low point in its 52 week range is $76.21 per share, with $122.125 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $102.87.

