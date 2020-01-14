Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DVN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.77, changing hands as high as $26.30 per share. Devon Energy Corp. shares are currently trading up about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DVN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DVN's low point in its 52 week range is $19.72 per share, with $35.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.36. The DVN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

