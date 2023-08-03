Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DTM

In trading on Thursday, shares of DT Midstream Inc (Symbol: DTM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.16, changing hands as high as $52.30 per share. DT Midstream Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DTM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DTM's low point in its 52 week range is $45.105 per share, with $61.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.29.

