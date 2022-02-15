Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DRIV

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the DRIV ETF (Symbol: DRIV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.77, changing hands as high as $28.91 per share. DRIV shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DRIV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DRIV's low point in its 52 week range is $24.90 per share, with $32.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.85.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.