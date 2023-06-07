Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DRH

In trading on Wednesday, shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Co. (Symbol: DRH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.55, changing hands as high as $8.68 per share. DiamondRock Hospitality Co. shares are currently trading down about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DRH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DRH's low point in its 52 week range is $7.14 per share, with $11.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.48.
Also see: Convertible Preferred Stocks
OSW Options Chain
SRAX shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.