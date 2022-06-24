Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DRE

In trading on Friday, shares of Duke Realty Corp (Symbol: DRE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.84, changing hands as high as $56.41 per share. Duke Realty Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DRE's low point in its 52 week range is $47.03 per share, with $66.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.39. The DRE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.