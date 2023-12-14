Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DOW

In trading on Thursday, shares of Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.63, changing hands as high as $54.45 per share. Dow Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DOW's low point in its 52 week range is $47.26 per share, with $60.875 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.23. The DOW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.