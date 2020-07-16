Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DOV

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Dover Corp (Symbol: DOV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $101.57, changing hands as high as $101.95 per share. Dover Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DOV's low point in its 52 week range is $62.95 per share, with $120.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $102.04. The DOV DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.