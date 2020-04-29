Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DOOR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Masonite International Corp (Symbol: DOOR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $61.95, changing hands as high as $61.98 per share. Masonite International Corp shares are currently trading up about 11.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOOR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DOOR's low point in its 52 week range is $34.88 per share, with $89.205 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.88.

