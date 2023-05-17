Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DOOO

In trading on Wednesday, shares of BRP Inc (Symbol: DOOO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $74.88, changing hands as high as $75.31 per share. BRP Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOOO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DOOO's low point in its 52 week range is $72.48 per share, with $75.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.10.

