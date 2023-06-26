Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DOCS

In trading on Monday, shares of Doximity Inc (Symbol: DOCS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.27, changing hands as high as $32.50 per share. Doximity Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOCS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DOCS's low point in its 52 week range is $22.91 per share, with $47.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.38.

