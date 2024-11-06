Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DNOW

In trading on Wednesday, shares of DNOW Inc (Symbol: DNOW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.28, changing hands as high as $13.48 per share. DNOW Inc shares are currently trading up about 10.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DNOW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DNOW's low point in its 52 week range is $9.44 per share, with $15.645 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.52.

