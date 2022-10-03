Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DNOW

In trading on Monday, shares of Now Inc (Symbol: DNOW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.27, changing hands as high as $10.76 per share. Now Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DNOW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DNOW's low point in its 52 week range is $6.995 per share, with $13.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.60.

