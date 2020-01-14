Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DNLI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: DNLI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.33, changing hands as high as $21.00 per share. Denali Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 17.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DNLI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DNLI's low point in its 52 week range is $14.24 per share, with $28.865 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.40.

