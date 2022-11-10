Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DNLI

In trading on Thursday, shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: DNLI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.32, changing hands as high as $30.86 per share. Denali Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 13.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DNLI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DNLI's low point in its 52 week range is $20.24 per share, with $53.725 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.47.
