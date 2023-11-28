Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DLS

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund ETF (Symbol: DLS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $59.78, changing hands as high as $60.06 per share. WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DLS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DLS's low point in its 52 week range is $53.7785 per share, with $64.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.86.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.