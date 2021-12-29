Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DLB

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Dolby Laboratories Inc (Symbol: DLB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $95.26, changing hands as high as $95.92 per share. Dolby Laboratories Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DLB's low point in its 52 week range is $83.10 per share, with $104.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $95.52.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.