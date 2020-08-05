Markets
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DIS

BNK Invest BNK Invest
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $124.22, changing hands as high as $129.93 per share. Walt Disney Co. shares are currently trading up about 10.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DIS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DIS's low point in its 52 week range is $79.07 per share, with $153.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $128.49. The DIS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

