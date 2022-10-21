Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DIN

In trading on Friday, shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (Symbol: DIN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $71.43, changing hands as high as $71.48 per share. Dine Brands Global Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DIN's low point in its 52 week range is $61.025 per share, with $95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.71.

