Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DHR

In trading on Friday, shares of Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $268.74, changing hands as high as $277.23 per share. Danaher Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DHR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DHR's low point in its 52 week range is $234.50 per share, with $331.685 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $275.28. The DHR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

