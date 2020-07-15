Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DGRO

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (Symbol: DGRO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.62, changing hands as high as $39.00 per share. iShares Core Dividend Growth shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DGRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DGRO's low point in its 52 week range is $27.65 per share, with $43.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.01.

