Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DGRO

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (Symbol: DGRO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.53, changing hands as high as $52.70 per share. iShares Core Dividend Growth shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DGRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DGRO's low point in its 52 week range is $46.95 per share, with $56.425 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.56.

