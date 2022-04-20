Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DFS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $119.92, changing hands as high as $121.11 per share. Discover Financial Services shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DFS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DFS's low point in its 52 week range is $94.91 per share, with $135.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $119.80. The DFS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

