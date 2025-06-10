Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DFLV

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (Symbol: DFLV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.55, changing hands as high as $30.68 per share. Dimensional US Large Cap Value shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DFLV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DFLV's low point in its 52 week range is $26.26 per share, with $32.7801 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.57.

