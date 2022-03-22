Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DEO

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Diageo plc (Symbol: DEO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $199.11, changing hands as high as $199.89 per share. Diageo plc shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DEO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DEO's low point in its 52 week range is $163.41 per share, with $223.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $199.82.

