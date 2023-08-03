Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DEN

In trading on Thursday, shares of Denbury Inc (Symbol: DEN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $87.96, changing hands as high as $88.38 per share. Denbury Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DEN's low point in its 52 week range is $69.13 per share, with $104.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $88.28.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.