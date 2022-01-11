Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DEM

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund ETF (Symbol: DEM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.68, changing hands as high as $44.80 per share. WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DEM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DEM's low point in its 52 week range is $40.4301 per share, with $47.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.79.

