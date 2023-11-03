Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DDS

In trading on Friday, shares of Dillard's Inc. (Symbol: DDS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $327.29, changing hands as high as $340.04 per share. Dillard's Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DDS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DDS's low point in its 52 week range is $272.58 per share, with $417.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $332.42.

