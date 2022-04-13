Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DBRG

In trading on Wednesday, shares of DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.21, changing hands as high as $7.24 per share. DigitalBridge Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DBRG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DBRG's low point in its 52 week range is $5.53 per share, with $8.695 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.22.

