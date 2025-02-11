Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DBC

News & Insights

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund ETF (Symbol: DBC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.52, changing hands as high as $22.57 per share. Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, DBC's low point in its 52 week range is $20.78 per share, with $24.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.54.

