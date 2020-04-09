Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - D

Markets
In trading on Thursday, shares of Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $79.94, changing hands as high as $82.64 per share. Dominion Energy Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of D shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Dominion Energy Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, D's low point in its 52 week range is $57.79 per share, with $90.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.07. The D DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

