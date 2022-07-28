Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - D

In trading on Thursday, shares of Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $79.47, changing hands as high as $80.56 per share. Dominion Energy Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of D shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, D's low point in its 52 week range is $70.37 per share, with $88.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $80.48. The D DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

