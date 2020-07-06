Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CZZ

In trading on Monday, shares of Cosan Ltd (Symbol: CZZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.57, changing hands as high as $18.86 per share. Cosan Ltd shares are currently trading up about 16.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CZZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CZZ's low point in its 52 week range is $8.56 per share, with $23.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.11.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.