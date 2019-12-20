Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CYRX

In trading on Friday, shares of CryoPort Inc (Symbol: CYRX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.60, changing hands as high as $16.87 per share. CryoPort Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CYRX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CYRX's low point in its 52 week range is $8.28 per share, with $25.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.58.

