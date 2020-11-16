Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CXP

In trading on Monday, shares of Columbia Property Trust Inc (Symbol: CXP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.34, changing hands as high as $13.54 per share. Columbia Property Trust Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CXP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CXP's low point in its 52 week range is $7.63 per share, with $22.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.26.

