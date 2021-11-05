Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CUK

In trading on Friday, shares of Carnival plc (Symbol: CUK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.05, changing hands as high as $23.29 per share. Carnival plc shares are currently trading up about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CUK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CUK's low point in its 52 week range is $11.80 per share, with $27.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.53.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.