Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CUK

In trading on Friday, shares of Carnival plc (Symbol: CUK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.63, changing hands as high as $48.36 per share. Carnival plc shares are currently trading up about 7.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CUK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CUK's low point in its 52 week range is $38.11 per share, with $58.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.70.

