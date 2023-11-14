Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CUK

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Carnival plc (Symbol: CUK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.77, changing hands as high as $12.66 per share. Carnival plc shares are currently trading up about 10% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CUK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CUK's low point in its 52 week range is $6.7419 per share, with $17.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.65.

