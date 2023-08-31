Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CTOS

In trading on Thursday, shares of Custom Truck One Source Inc (Symbol: CTOS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.70, changing hands as high as $6.74 per share. Custom Truck One Source Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CTOS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CTOS's low point in its 52 week range is $5.525 per share, with $7.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.74.

