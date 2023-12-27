Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CTLT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Catalent Inc (Symbol: CTLT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.40, changing hands as high as $45.79 per share. Catalent Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CTLT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CTLT's low point in its 52 week range is $31.45 per share, with $74.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.62. The CTLT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

