Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CSIQ

In trading on Monday, shares of Canadian Solar Inc (Symbol: CSIQ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.42, changing hands as high as $44.40 per share. Canadian Solar Inc shares are currently trading up about 9.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSIQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSIQ's low point in its 52 week range is $18.42 per share, with $67.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.19.

